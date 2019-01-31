Temps expected to rise today, but snow is on the way. Here's what you need to know.

The good news: Temperatures are going to rise throughout the day today.

The bad news: It looks like we're going to get some more snow starting this afternoon.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming forecast:

It's still cold today

Wind chills were close to minus 40 this morning at O'Hare. A wind chill warning is in effect until noon today.

Temps should rise throughout the day, though, and we could be back to zero late tonight.

When will the snow start?

Suburbs could start seeing snow around 2 p.m. today, with the storm moving from the west to east. It should be snowing in most of the area by 6 p.m.

When will the snow end?

Most areas should see an end to the snow early Friday morning.

How much snow are we looking at today?

Most of the suburbs should see between 1-3 inches of snow from this storm. Some areas of the southwest suburbs could see 2-4 inches.

Is there a huge warm up on the way?

Yes. Highs Friday will be in the 20s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s, with a chance of showers both days.