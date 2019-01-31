Bus problems keeping District 54 schools closed Friday

While most suburban students are returning to class Friday after a two-day break caused by extreme cold Wednesday and Thursday, Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 will remain closed for another day.

District officials announced the closure late Thursday afternoon, saying the district's bus company, First Student, was unable to start a large number of buses due to the frigid conditions.

District 54 buses about 11,500 students every day and with the temperatures expected to remain below zero overnight, the bus company does not feel certain that the buses will start tomorrow morning, officials said.

"Therefore, we are erring on the side of caution and safety and canceling school tomorrow," the announcement reads. "While not all students take the bus, we felt it unfair to have school when many students would not be able to attend."