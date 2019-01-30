Why part of Ogden Avenue in Naperville could be ice-covered for days

The combination of a water main break and extremely low cold temperatures is expected to cause icy conditions on a portion of Ogden Avenue in Naperville until this weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of Ogden between Washington and Mill streets are icy because of a water main break in the area, the city said in a Naper Notify alert to residents. Utility crews are working to fix the break, but it has not yet been repaired, city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said Wednesday morning.

Despite "extensive" treatments by public works crews, the city said this stretch of Ogden remains icy because road salt is ineffective at the dangerously cold temperatures that are expected to continue into Thursday.

With temperatures predicted to remain below freezing until the weekend, public works crews warn the four-block stretch of Ogden near the center of the city could remain ice-covered until the deep freeze subsides.

Eastbound lanes of Ogden are unaffected.