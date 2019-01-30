Westbound lanes on I-90 reopen after fatal crash
Updated 1/30/2019 2:00 PM
All westbound lanes on Interstate 90, west of Route 20, have reopened after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
The crash, which occurred at 10:19 a.m., involved two vehicles and two people at milepost 41.25, which is west of Route 20 in Kane County.
Two lanes were closed for several hours for accident reconstruction.
