Two young children found near Arlington Heights hospitalized for weather injuries

Cook County sheriff's deputies found two young children walking alone Wednesday afternoon near Arlington Heights as frigid weather hit the suburbs.

The deputies responded to a report of the children walking unaccompanied about 2:10 p.m. and found a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl walking outside an apartment on the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, authorities said.

One child was improperly dressed for the weather, authorities said.

"The children were crying and had some skin redness," according to a news release.

The deputies took the children to a hospital to be treated for weather-related injuries, authorities said.

No charges had been filed Wednesday, but the sheriff's office is investigating, spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures about 2 p.m. in the Northwest suburbs were at minus 13 degrees with a wind child of minus 37. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes, according to the weather service.