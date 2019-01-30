Power outages reported throughout suburbs

Several areas in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties dealt with power outages this morning, authorities said.

ComEd's power outage map still shows 1,436 customers without power near Beach Park and another 1,400-plus customers without electricity in the Burlington and Hampshire area.

Meanwhile, outages that affected 600 customers in West Chicago, 157 customers in Grayslake and more than 650 customers in near McHenry and Algonquin have been fixed, according to ComEd officials.

The map shows a variety of spot outages elsewhere throughout the suburbs affecting just a few customers.

The cause of the power outages are unknown at this time. However, people without power are urged to head to warming centers in their areas until power is restored.