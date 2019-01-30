Police searching for missing Arlington Heights teen
Updated 1/30/2019 9:11 AM
Arlington Heights and the Illinois State police have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 16-year-old teen who disappeared Tuesday night.
Lissette Rivera was last seen on the 1700 block of North Walnut Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on January 29. She has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Rivera should contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300 or call 9-1-1.
