More shelter pets finding homes

A record rate of animals found new homes after staying at the only city-run animal shelter last year, city officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Animal Care and Control announced a 91 percent "Live Release Rate" last year, which is up from 89 percent in 2017 and 79 percent in 2016.

"Chicago Animal Care and Control is fulfilling its mission to provide quality, humane care to animals while ensuring the safety of our residents," Emanuel said in a news release.

Animals are included in the live release rate if they leave the shelter at 2741 S. Wester Ave. alive -- regardless of their condition -- by being adopted, returned to an owner or transferred to another agency or shelter.

