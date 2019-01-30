Feder: Jim DeRogatis to write the book on R. Kelly

Veteran Chicago music critic and "Sound Opinions" co-host Jim DeRogatis is the subject of a glowing profile in The New York Times, which credits him for his heroic reporting of alleged sexual misconduct by R&B star R. Kelly over the past two decades, Robert Feder writes.

The New York Times also reports that DeRogatis has signed with Abrams Press to publish Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly this fall. In the book DeRogatis will chronicle his reporting of the case and "delve into some of the topics that have consumed him as a critic, like the insidious power of celebrity media."

