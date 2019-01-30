Fatal crash closes two lanes on westbound I-90 near Route 20
Updated 1/30/2019 11:33 AM
Illinois State Police say two lanes are closed off on westbound Interstate 90, west of Route 20, after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
The crash, which occurred at 10:19 a.m., involves two vehicles and two people at milepost 41.25, which is west of Route 20 in Kane County, and is under investigation, District 15 State Police said.
Two lanes are closed for accident reconstruction and traffic is moving through on one lane and the shoulder. police said.
