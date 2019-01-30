 
Cook County

Cook County tax bills mailed, due March 1

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 1/30/2019 4:04 PM
Bills for the first installment of Cook County property taxes are in the mail and due by March 1.

Payments received after March 1 will be assessed a late fee.

The bills were sent to the post office for delivery on Monday, but delivery likely was delayed because of the subzero weather that slowed or halted postal service in some areas. The bills also can be viewed at cookcountytreasurer.com.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas included the amount of debt owed by each governmental body taxpayers are funding on the bills, which can range anywhere from five to 13 different taxing bodies.

"The financial challenges facing local governments can seem unreal because the numbers are so large," Pappas said. "The tax bills show homeowners the problems are indeed real."

The debt data includes the amount owed by each taxing body; pension and health care obligations; each district's pension and health care shortfall; and the percentage of those obligations the taxing body can pay. The second installment is due Aug. 1. Those bills will be mailed a month prior.

