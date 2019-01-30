Alderman given an ultimatum

Four Chicago aldermen demanded Wednesday that colleague Danny Solis make a choice: Come "out of the shadows," apologize for his transgressions and start serving his constituents or resign from the city council seat he has held since 1996.

Aldermen George Cardenas, Ray Lopez, Milly Santiago and Gilbert Villegas said Solis has disgraced and abandoned his community and it's not enough for him simply to resign as zoning committee chairman. The aldermen were referring to a Chicago Sun-Times report this week detailing corruption allegations.

