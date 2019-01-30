About 1,600 remain without power Wednesday afternoon

hello

About 1,600 customers remained without power throughout Chicago and the suburbs by Wednesday afternoon as the area braced for historically low temperatures, according to ComEd's outage map.

ComEd reported power had been restored to 52,000 customers as of Wednesday afternoon. More than 500 crews are responding to the remaining outages.

"Our crews worked throughout the night to restore power to customers who experienced outages," ComEd President and CEO Terence R. Donnelly said in a written statement. "The extreme cold can create very challenging conditions for customers and our crews, who are working around the clock to restore service. We strongly recommend that our customers take whatever precautions are necessary to stay safe."

Cook County had 1,318 customers without power as of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to ComEd. The next most was McHenry County with 114 customers without power.

If you need to find a warming station until your power is restored, they are listed at http://ComEd.com/StayWarmIL.

ComEd customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages at www.ComEd.com/report.