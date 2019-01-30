1 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Kane County

One person was killed Wednesday morning after a crash between two semitrailers that caused westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Kane County to be shut down for several hours, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday west of Route 20 on the interstate, officials said. The two semitrailers were heavily damaged, with one of them on fire, according to the Hampshire Fire Protection District.

Hampshire and Huntley fire protection district firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and extricated one person from the semitrailer, officials said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second person was treated at the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. A spokesman did not return a phone call Wednesday night about the cause of the crash of the identity of the person killed.