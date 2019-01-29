What's closed during Wednesday's extreme cold

From schools and libraries to courthouses and garbage collection, many public buildings and services are shutting down Wednesday -- and in some cases also Thursday -- in anticipation of extreme cold.

Human safety was the reason cited by most for the early decision to close for at least one day and in some cases two.

Though libraries are often regarded among the most accessible and accommodating public places, several in the suburbs will close on Wednesday. Among them are the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, Gail Borden Public Library District in Elgin, Cook Memorial Public Library District facilities in Libertyville and Vernon Hills and the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire.

"While we strive to keep our libraries open as much as possible during inclement weather, the extremely low temperatures pose a danger to our staff traveling to and from work," Cook Memorial Director David Archer said.

Vernon Area officials said they don't want anyone -- patrons or employees -- going outside in the bitter cold.

"Any travel adds a risk -- a car accident, or your car not starting at the end of the day, for example -- that can put you in a dangerous situation," library spokeswoman Catherine Savage said. "With the expected wind chills, frostbite can develop in a matter of minutes."

Savage said the library staff typically doesn't encounter customers coming to the library to escape cold weather. If large parts of the community lose power, causing a home-heating crisis, library leaders will re-evaluate opening in an emergency, she said.

In contrast, the Barrington Area Library is joining that village's Metra station and public safety building in serving as public warming centers.

Schools, of course, aren't strangers to closing due to winter weather. Elgin Area School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders on Tuesday decided the extreme cold was sufficient reason to cancel classes and all other activities as well at Illinois' second-largest school district from 6 p.m. Tuesday until Friday morning.

Garbage pickup also might be affected by the cold in suburban communities. In Rolling Meadows, for example, garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Wednesday's pickup will be moved to Thursday, Thursday's pickup moved to Friday and Friday's pickup to Saturday.

Keeping people out of danger while traveling was the motivation for Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans' announcement that the Circuit Court of Cook County would remain closed on both Wednesday and Thursday with the exception of bond hearings and some pretrial matters for in-custody defendants at both the Leighton Criminal Court Building and the Juvenile Center in Chicago.

Jurors already assigned to trials won't have to report Wednesday or Thursday while those first summoned for jury duty on both days will be sent new assigned dates, court officials said.

Courts also will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.

The U.S. Postal Service said there will be mail delivery on Wednesday and Thursday, ABC7 reported.

Those hoping to find something else to do during a day off work should be aware that many private businesses and restaurants also will be closed. Remember to call first.

In fact, it's expected to be so cold that outer space itself will be closed through a two-day shutdown of Chicago's Adler Planetarium. Officials described the coming cold as dangerous and said the safety of guests and employees was their highest priority.

A growing list of confirmed agency closings can be checked at emergencyclosingcenter.com.

• Staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.