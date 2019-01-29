What's closed during today's extreme cold

hello

Libraries often are regarded among the most accessible and accommodating of public places, but many in the suburbs will close Wednesday due to the region's extreme cold.

And they represent just the tip of the you-know-what among the dozens of government functions planning a subzero shutdown for at least a day -- from schools and park district facilities to courthouses and garbage collection.

Human safety was the reason cited for the early decision several made Tuesday.

Among the libraries telling their patrons and staff to stay home are the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, Schaumburg Township District Library, Barrington Area Public Library, Gail Borden Public Library District in Elgin, Algonquin Area Public Library, Cook Memorial Public Library District facilities in Libertyville and Vernon Hills and the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire.

"While we strive to keep our libraries open as much as possible during inclement weather, the extremely low temperatures pose a danger to our staff traveling to and from work," Cook Memorial Director David Archer said.

Vernon Area officials said they don't want anyone -- patrons or employees -- going outside in the bitter cold.

"Any travel adds a risk -- a car accident, or your car not starting at the end of the day, for example -- that can put you in a dangerous situation," library spokeswoman Catherine Savage said. "With the expected wind chills, frostbite can develop in a matter of minutes."

Savage said library staff typically doesn't encounter customers coming to the library to escape cold weather. If large parts of the community lose power, causing a home-heating crisis, library leaders will consider opening in an emergency, she said.

Schools, of course, aren't strangers to closing due to winter weather, but Elgin Area School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders said some of the dangers of cold are distinct from the more typical snow day.

The distance some students have to walk and the amount of time others wait outside for school buses led to his decision to close Illinois' second-largest school district on both Wednesday and Thursday.

"To walk a mile and a half in this weather is not appropriate," Sanders said.

Another problem of cold is that the hydraulic braking systems of buses are more vulnerable to being affected by it than are most smaller vehicles, he added.

Also, while the timing of a snowstorm might allow streets, sidewalks and parking lots to be cleared before school, there's nothing to be done to counteract the coming cold snap while it lasts, Sanders said.

"To the extent that you can stay home, stay home," he said.

The cancellation of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54's classes and after-school activities through Thursday evening includes Wednesday's open-enrollment fair for unique education programs at specific schools.

Schaumburg Park District facilities also will be closed for the cold through 9 a.m. Thursday, eliminating them as an recreational option for students out of school.

Garbage pickup also might be affected by the cold in suburban communities. In Rolling Meadows, for example, garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Wednesday's pickup will be moved to Thursday, Thursday's pickup moved to Friday and Friday's pickup to Saturday.

Keeping people out of danger while traveling led Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans to close the Circuit Court of Cook County both Wednesday and Thursday, with the exception of bond hearings and some pretrial matters for in-custody defendants at both the Leighton Criminal Court Building and the Juvenile Center in Chicago.

Jurors already assigned to trials won't have to report Wednesday or Thursday, while those first summoned for jury duty on both days will be sent new assigned dates, court officials said.

Courts also will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.

U.S. Postal Service officials said no cancellation of mail delivery is expected Wednesday or Thursday, extreme conditions in some places could cause a delay of hours or a whole day. Mail carriers are among the most knowledgeable and best prepared for such extremes, they added.

One thing residents can do to help expedite delivery, however, is ensure that postal workers have a clear path to mailboxes.

Those hoping to find something else to do during a day off work should be aware that many private businesses and restaurants also will be closed. Remember to call first.

In fact, it's expected to be so cold that outer space itself will be closed through a two-day shutdown of Chicago's Adler Planetarium. Officials described the coming cold as dangerous and said the safety of guests and employees was their highest priority.

A growing list of confirmed agency closings can be checked at emergencyclosingcenter.com.

• Staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.