The show will go on at Vernon Hills High

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 1/29/2019 10:57 PM
  • Junior Ben Palid and sophomore Orly Trachtman go through a scene during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for the play "The Complete History of America (Abridged)" at Vernon Hills High School.

  • Junior Ben Palid plays the role of Amerigo Vespucci during a dress rehearsal Tueday at Vernon Hills High School for "The Complete History of America (Abridged)"

The show must go on, and despite some scheduling changes brought on by this week's blast of arctic cold, Vernon Hills High School students continue to prepare for this weekend's performances of "Complete History of America (Abridged)."

The play is described as a 90-minute roller coaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American history. It tackles such controversial questions as "who really discovered America?", "Why did Abe Lincoln free the slaves?" and "How many Democrats does it take to screw in a light bulb?"

The frigid weather prompted changes to the performance schedule. The new showtimes are 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 for adults or $4 for students. Tieckets are available online at search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/vhhscougars/buy-tix?d=0&event=.

