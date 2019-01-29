The show will go on at Vernon Hills High

The show must go on, and despite some scheduling changes brought on by this week's blast of arctic cold, Vernon Hills High School students continue to prepare for this weekend's performances of "Complete History of America (Abridged)."

The play is described as a 90-minute roller coaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American history. It tackles such controversial questions as "who really discovered America?", "Why did Abe Lincoln free the slaves?" and "How many Democrats does it take to screw in a light bulb?"

The frigid weather prompted changes to the performance schedule. The new showtimes are 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 for adults or $4 for students. Tieckets are available online at search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/vhhscougars/buy-tix?d=0&event=.