The coldest days in Chicago-area history
Posted1/29/2019 1:00 AM
-27 Jan. 20, 1985
-26 Jan. 10, 1982
-25 Dec. 24, 1983
Jan. 16, 1982
-23 Jan. 19, 1985
Jan. 17, 1982
Dec. 24, 1872
-22 Jan. 21, 1984
-21 Jan. 18, 1994
Dec. 23, 1983
Feb. 9, 1899
Dec. 22, 1872
-20 Jan. 20, 1984
Jan. 25, 1879
Jan. 9, 1875
Source: National Weather Service
