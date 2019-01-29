 
The coldest days in Chicago-area history

 
Herald staff report
Posted1/29/2019 1:00 AM
  • Kanad Kanhere, left and Amruda Muley of Roselle, make their way through snow to the Schaumburg train station on Monday.

-27 Jan. 20, 1985

-26 Jan. 10, 1982

-25 Dec. 24, 1983

Jan. 16, 1982

-23 Jan. 19, 1985

Jan. 17, 1982

Dec. 24, 1872

-22 Jan. 21, 1984

-21 Jan. 18, 1994

Dec. 23, 1983

Feb. 9, 1899

Dec. 22, 1872

-20 Jan. 20, 1984

Jan. 25, 1879

Jan. 9, 1875

Source: National Weather Service

