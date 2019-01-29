Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Elgin
Updated 1/29/2019 1:13 PM
hello
One person was transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin after being struck by a Metra train just before noon today at the downtown Elgin station.
Authorities said the unidentified pedestrian did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.
Train traffic was halted at the station located at 109 W. Chicago St. for about an hour. At least one track was reopened by 1 p.m., Metra officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Metra police.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.