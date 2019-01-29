Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Elgin

One person was transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin after being struck by a Metra train just before noon today at the downtown Elgin station.

Authorities said the unidentified pedestrian did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.

Train traffic was halted at the station located at 109 W. Chicago St. for about an hour. At least one track was reopened by 1 p.m., Metra officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by Metra police.