Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Elgin

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/29/2019 1:13 PM
One person was transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin after being struck by a Metra train just before noon today at the downtown Elgin station.

Authorities said the unidentified pedestrian did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.

Train traffic was halted at the station located at 109 W. Chicago St. for about an hour. At least one track was reopened by 1 p.m., Metra officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by Metra police.

