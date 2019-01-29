Man charged in crash that killed state trooper on I-294 ordered not to drive

Scott Larsen of Somers, Wisconsin, appears in court last week in Kenosha after he was taken into custody in connection with the death of Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert on the Tri-State Tollway Jan. 12. Paul Williams/Kenosha News

Bond was set at $250,000 for the Wisconsin man charged in the death earlier this month of Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert.

Scott A. Larsen, 60, appeared in a Skokie courtroom this afternoon. He was taken into custody late last week by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on a reckless homicide warrant from Cook County.

Larsen, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner, was ordered not to drive as a condition of bond.

Lambert, a five-year veteran of Illinois State Police District 15, was struck and killed Jan. 12 after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on I-294 near Willow Road.

The 34-year-old U.S. Army veteran and married father of a 1-year-old daughter was off duty and on his way home to Highland Park at the time.

Police said at the time that the driver who hit Lambert stopped and waited for investigators.

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz praised Lambert as a dedicated officer while friends remembered him as a devoted family man.

In a prepared statement, Lambert's family members said the Dayton, Ohio, native "left the world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own."