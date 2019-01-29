Libertyville man fatally struck by snow plow identified
Updated 1/29/2019 12:23 PM
The Libertyville man who was fatally struck by a snowplow outside his home Monday has been identified by authorities.
An autopsy revealed Donald Anderson, 75, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by the municipal plow, the Lake County coroner's office said in a news release.
Anderson was hit about 9:50 a.m. in the roadway outside his house on Bridle Court, authorities said.
Neighbors said Anderson was on the edge of his driveway with a snowblower when the plow truck struck him, ABC 7 Chicago reported.
Anderson's death is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the coroner's office.
The plow driver was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, village officials said.
