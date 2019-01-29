Bus driver crashes outside Libertyville Middle School, dies

A school bus driver who crashed into three parked vehicles outside Libertyville Middle School at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities pending notification of family, was alone in the bus at the time, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening by Libertyville police.

Libertyville police and fire personnel rushed to the scene and found that the driver was not breathing. The first responders administered CPR, and the driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.