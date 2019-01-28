The polar vortex is here. The latest on the forecast.

Ready or not, the polar vortex is here.

Here's what you need to know about the forecast:

How cold is it going to get?

The forecast calls for today to be the coldest day, with highs around -14 -- that's not a typo -- and lows around -26.

Thursday will be a little better, with highs near -4 and lows around -8.

What about the wind chill?

A wind chill warning is in effect and ends at noon on Thursday.

Wind chills could be as low as -50 Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Are we at least going to set a record for cold?

Maybe. The record coldest temperature in Chicago history is -27 set on Jan. 20, 1985.

Is it ever going to be warm again?

Relief is on the way. Friday's high in the 20s will probably feel really good. Saturday and Sunday look even better, with highs Saturday near 36 and highs Sunday around 40.

Any more snow coming?

No. There is a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.