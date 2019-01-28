The polar vortex is here. Here's what you need to know.

The snow is moving out of the area, but a whole lot of cold air is taking its place.

Here's what you need to know about the forecast:

How cold is it going to get?

Temperatures will hover around 0 most of today, before dropping below zero this evening.

The forecast calls for Wednesday to be the coldest day, with highs around -14 -- that's not a typo -- and lows around -26.

Thursday will be a little better, with highs near -4 and lows around -8.

What about the wind chill?

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Wind chills of -20 to -25 are expected Tuesday.

A wind chill warning is set to start Tuesday at 6 p.m. and end at noon on Thursday.

Wind chills could be as low as -50 Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Are we at least going to set a record for cold?

Maybe. The record coldest temperature in Chicago history is -27 set on Jan. 20, 1985.

Is it ever going to be warm again?

Relief is on the way. Friday's high of 22 will probably feel really good. Saturday and Sunday look even better, with highs Saturday near 36 and highs Sunday around 40.

Any more snow coming?

There's a chance of some snow Tuesday, but Wednesday and Thursday look dry. Sunday's forecast calls for rain.