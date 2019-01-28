Metra shortens schedule as cold bears down

A Metra locomotive heads into the Pingree Road station in Crystal Lake Monday. Photo by Tim Sullivan

Metra will institute a modified schedule Wednesday in anticipation of dangerously cold weather as authorities urge people to work from home and go out only if necessary.

Riders can expect fewer trains operating at slower speeds as Metra hopes to reduce equipment failures and switching problems related to the frigid forecast.

The plan is to minimize switching moves, spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said, explaining extreme cold can "just break metal. In some cases, it can shatter like glass." With a shortened schedule, the chances of one disabled train's impacting others decreases.

Riders can find detailed schedule changes at metrarail.com. Thursday's schedule is yet to be determined.

Transit agencies also warned passengers of potential hypothermia and frostbite.

Pace will operate a normal service, but "weather conditions beyond our control, like hazardous road conditions or unexpected equipment issues, may cause delays," spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said. Metra learned from the polar vortex of 2014, when some riders were stranded on platforms with no available shelter. The railroad is working with its partners to ensure buildings at stations are open for extended hours, officials said.

Naperville rider Karl Cordes worked from home Monday and plans to continue that this week.

"There is no rational reason to venture out in that weather," Cordes said.

Airlines like United and American are offering waivers on their websites for passengers who want to change travel plans, and United has already proactively canceled 200 flights at O'Hare.

One issue that could affect operations is employees' working in freezing conditions, and carriers are rotating outside shifts, setting up heated shelters and providing hand-warmers and hot beverages to the staff.

While there's no precipitation expected Wednesday to hamper de-icing, with extreme cold "in the past, we've had issues with frozen water lines, doors/panels on the aircraft frozen shut," American spokeswoman Leslie Scott said.

Some Metra commuters were grateful just to be moving Monday after an overnight snowstorm.

"Look at that big beautiful beast plowing through 6-plus inches of new snow and showing up right on time this morning," Tim Sullivan tweeted as his Union Pacific Northwest Line train came into the Pingree Road station in Crystal Lake.

Sullivan was "only about five minutes and 59 seconds late getting in to Ogilvie station this morning, but who's counting?" he said. The commute "was smooth."

BNSF riders have been steamed about persistent delays in 2018, but "actually the commute wasn't too bad today," Naperville's David Keating said. "The train was on time and there weren't any issues."

Another Naperville commuter, Dan Skinner, gave himself extra time to drive to the parking lot, but "my 6:44 a.m. train was right on schedule. Not as packed as usual. Kudos to Metra for keeping us safe and on-time today."

Meanwhile Marty Rogin of Libertyville rode on a packed train "with lots of people standing." But it was "only 20 minutes late on the Milwaukee District North Line. Not bad for an underfunded rail line running Eisenhower-era rolling stock," he said.

The next hurdle for the railroad and its passengers will be temperatures expected to dip below zero Wednesday.

"Speed restrictions go into effect when the temperature drops below zero," Thomas-Reile said. "From zero to 10 below, the top speed allowed on the railroad drops from 79 mph to 65 mph.

"Ten degrees below or colder, it drops to 60 mph."