Metra passes first test of polar week

Metra riders don't often feel affection toward locomotives but on a day when the highways were clogged with snow, some commuters seemed grateful just to be moving Monday.

"Look at that big beautiful beast plowing through 6-plus inches of new snow and showing up right on time this morning," Tim Sullivan tweeted as his Union Pacific Northwest Line train came into the Pingree Road station in Crystal Lake.

Heavy snow Sunday and Monday caused a few cancellations and delays of up to 15 minutes on the: BNSF; Union Pacific North, Northwest and West; and Milwaukee District North and West lines.

"Unfortunately, weather conditions beyond our control could disrupt service and delay your train," Metra officials warned. "Please allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination."

Sullivan was "only about five minutes and 59 seconds late getting in to Ogilvie station this morning, but who's counting?" he said. The "commute was smooth."

BNSF riders have been steamed about persistent delays in 2018 but "actually the commute wasn't too bad today," Naperville's David Keating said. "The train was on time and there weren't any issues."

Another Naperville commuter Dan Skinner gave himself extra time to drive to the parking lot but "my 6:44 a.m. train was right on schedule. Not as packed as usual. Kudos to Metra for keeping us safe and on-time today."

Meanwhile Marty Rogin of Libertyville rode on a packed train "with lots of people standing." But it was "only 20 minutes late on the Milwaukee District North Line. Not bad for an underfunded rail line running Eisenhower-era rolling stock," he said.

The next hurdle for the railroad and its passengers will be dropping temperatures expected to dip below zero Wednesday.

"Speed restrictions go into effect when the temperature drops below zero," spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said. "From zero to 10 below, the top speed allowed on the railroad drops from 79 mph to 65 mph.

Ten degrees below or colder, it drops to 60 mph."