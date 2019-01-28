 
Cook County

Cook County state's attorney's office charges Wisconsin man in trooper's death

 
By Henry Redman
Daily Herald correspondent
1/28/2019
  • Scott A. Larsen of Somers, Wisconsin, appears in court Friday in Kenosha. Larsen, who has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of Trooper Christopher Lambert, has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Skokie.

The Cook County state's attorney's office approved reckless homicide charges against a Wisconsin man who struck and killed Christopher Lambert as the 34-year-old state trooper from Highland Park was aiding other drivers Jan. 12 on the Tri-State Tollway near Northbrook, according to a news release Monday from the Illinois State Police.

Scott A. Larsen was arrested last Thursday by the Kenosha County sheriff's office, the Kenosha News reported. On Friday, his bail was set at $25,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport and driver's license and turn himself in to Northbrook police.

Larson's Illinois bond hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Skokie courthouse.

