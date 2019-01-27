Police: Men armed with shotgun attempt to rob Batavia restaurant

Police in Batavia are searching for two men who attempted to rob a Steak 'n Shake restaurant early Sunday morning while one was armed with a shotgun.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the restaurant at 1901 McKee St. about 3:32 a.m. for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Employees told officers a man wearing a face mask and armed with a shotgun walked into the business. The employees said they ran to the rear of the business, one locking himself in a cooler while the other left through a back door.

After further investigation, police said they determined that a second suspect entered the restaurant shortly after the first. The suspects walked through the business briefly before leaving through the front door and driving away in a silver four-door sedan, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The first man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket or hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, gray shoes and dark gloves. The man's face was covered by unknown means and he was carrying what's believed to be a silver shotgun.

The second man was wearing dark pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with orange lettering.

No injuries were reported, and it is not believed anything was taken, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no criminal charges at this time, according to police. Anyone having information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.