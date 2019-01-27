Heavy snow expected overnight as suburbs prepare for subzero temps

Another round of heavy snow is expected to fall overnight in the suburbs as the Chicago area braces for a week of extreme cold, forecasters say.

As many as 6 to 9 inches could accumulate in Lake and McHenry counties starting about 9 p.m. and continuing into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Cook, Kane, DuPage and other counties in northeast Illinois could see anywhere from 3 to 7 inches.

Forecasters are warning of hazardous road conditions, patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility that are likely to impact Monday's morning commute. The heavy snow will taper off in the morning, the service says, but a wintry mix of light snow and freezing drizzle could continue into the afternoon.

Forecasts show temperatures reaching the low 30s Monday morning before falling to single digits and dipping below zero the next few days. The coldest period is expected to last from Tuesday night through Wednesday, with a high near -14 degrees and a low near -23, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills could drop below -40 degrees in some areas during that time.