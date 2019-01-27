Heavy snow affecting morning commute, canceling flights, closing schools

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move in this week after a winter storm is done dumping several inches of snow on parts of the suburbs this morning, making for a potentially hazardous Monday morning commute, weather officials said.

The heaviest snowfall is in Lake and McHenry counties, where about 6 inches of snow has been recorded. A winter storm warning is in effect in that area until 6 p.m. Monday. A winter weather advisory ending at the same time also has been issued for Cook, Kane, DuPage and other counties in northeast Illinois.

Algonquin is leading in the snowfall numbers early with 6 inches of snow, according to the Community Collaborative Rain Snow and Hail Network, which records snowfall totals in the area. Palatine has recorded about 5.2 inches of snow overnight.

Some northwest suburban school districts made the decision Sunday night to cancel the next day's classes and extracurricular activities, including Community Unit District 300 in Algonquin; Huntley Community School District 158; Round Lake Area Unit School District 116; and Grayslake Elementary District 46.

Additionally, the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein will be closed until 1 p.m. Monday after pipes burst in the boiler room. Updated school and organization closures are listed on the emergency closing center website.

The weather is causing cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway airports. The Chicago Department of Aviation said there has been 417 cancellations at O'Hare International Airport with delays averaging about 17 minutes. There has been 195 cancellations at Midway Airport and delays are averaging over 15 minutes.

Slow travel times are already in effect throughout the suburbs, Sigalert is reporting. Accidents are being reported in Waukegan and Wadsworth, while major expressways in Cook and DuPage counties are reporting slow moving traffic due to the weather.

The heavy snow will taper off in the morning, the weather service says, but a wintry mix of light snow and freezing drizzle could continue throughout the day.

Forecasts show temperatures could reach the mid-30s Monday morning before falling to a low of zero degrees at night, with wind chills around -16. Tuesday is expected to see a high of 3 degrees before a "possibly record-setting cold air mass" brings dangerous temperatures and wind chills to the area later that night through early Thursday, the weather service says.

A high of 14 degrees below zero is anticipated Wednesday at O'Hare International Airport, forecasts show. Peak wind chills could drop to between -40 to -55 degrees in some parts of the suburbs.

Suburban officials are urging residents to stock up on supplies, wear layers and limit their time outside in the potentially life-threatening temperatures.