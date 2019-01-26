 
News

No injuries in Palatine apartment fire started by smoking materials

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 1/26/2019 3:15 PM
hello
  • Firefighters wrap up their work Saturday morning after putting out a small fire in the interior of an apartment building on the 1000 block of North Bayside Drive in Palatine. Battalion Chief Anthony Lavacchi of the Palatine Fire Department said improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire, which was contained to the third-story unit where it started.

      Firefighters wrap up their work Saturday morning after putting out a small fire in the interior of an apartment building on the 1000 block of North Bayside Drive in Palatine. Battalion Chief Anthony Lavacchi of the Palatine Fire Department said improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire, which was contained to the third-story unit where it started. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A fire caused by improperly disposed smoking materials struck Saturday morning at a Palatine apartment building, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Crews responding to the 1000 block of South Bayside Drive were able to contain the fire to the third-story unit where it started, Battalion Chief Anthony Lavacchi of the Palatine Fire Department said.

Firefighters originally were alerted by a call at 8:53 a.m. for an activated smoke alarm. While they were heading to the scene near Route 53 and Rand Road, more calls came in as residents reported smoke in the third-story hallway, Lavacchi said.

By the time the first fire engine made it to the scene, crews could see smoke coming from a third-story balcony.

Lavacchi said Palatine and Arlington Heights firefighters put out the fire within about an hour, and the last responding vehicle left the scene about 10:35 a.m.

While they worked, firefighters evacuated a small group of residents to a clubhouse in the complex, Lavacchi said. Everyone except residents of the unit where the fire started was able to return home by the time firefighters left.

Lavacchi said firefighters determined improperly disposed smoking materials to be the cause of the fire, which left the affected unit uninhabitable.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 