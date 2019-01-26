Naperville North High School wins first state dance title

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comMontini Catholic High School dance team holds up the 3rd place trophy in the Class 1A final round of IHSA Competitive Dance at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday.

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comLake Zurich High School reacts to winning first place in Class 2A of IHSA Competitive Dance at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday.

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comNaperville North High School reacts to winning first place in the Class 3A of IHSA Competitive Dance at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday.

Elida Vandenbergh, Naperville North High School's competitive dance team coach, has a motto: "You don't always get what you wish for -- you get what you practice for."

The team got both on Saturday: Its first state title.

"We've worked really hard this season," Vandenbergh said. "We're just so proud."

Naperville North won first place in Class 3A at the IHSA Competitive Dance State Championship in downstate Bloomington. This is the first podium win for Naperville North, but the team has qualified the past two years, Vandenbergh said.

Naperville North performed its routine to the song "Live Like Legends" by Ruelle, Vandenbergh said, and it was a testament to the team's strength.

"It was kind of an up-and-down emotional roller coaster the last few years," she said. "We had some family tragedies that occurred, and our team really pulled together. And so this year, we wanted to do something that was legendary."

Stevenson High School followed Naperville North in Class 3A, taking second, and Lake Park High School took third.

Lake Zurich defended its state championship from last year, winning the Class 2A title.

Coach Terri Johlie said she and the team were thrilled about the win.

"I have to say it's an awesome surprise -- and unexpected in some ways -- because there were so many amazing teams we were competing against," Johlie said. "But I'm proud of the girls and every time they stepped out onto the floor."

Geneva took third place in Class 2A, and Montini Catholic in Lombard took third in Class 1A.

Montini Catholic dance coach Eugenia Scavone said she was excited about the win and that the team put "heart and soul" into every count.

"We want to tell a story, and we want people to enjoy it and walk away remembering us," Scavone said, "We're just proud of ourselves and proud of each other as a team."

• Daily Herald photographer Bev Horne contributed to this report.