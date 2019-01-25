Windchill advisory in effect for suburbs until noon

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comMetra commuters huddle inside a warming shelter at the Crystal Lake train station as sub-zero temperatures hit the suburbs.

The National Weather Service has issued a windchill advisory until noon today for the Chicago area.

It's currently bitterly cold with temperatures hovering around -5 degrees at O'Hare International Airport, meteorologists said. The windchill rate is making temperatures seem like it's -22 degrees, authorities said.

People are urged to limit the amount of exposed skin to the elements, and ensure children are dressed appropriately when heading outside. People are asked to wear a warm hat, something to protect their face, and multiple layers of clothing.

Highs today should be around 5, with light snow moving into the area this evening. Snow totals are expected to reach about 1-2 inches, officials said.

Lows tonight will be around -3.