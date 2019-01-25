Reports: Durty Nellie's in Palatine on fire
Updated 1/25/2019 11:20 AM
Durty Nellie's, a popular bar and music venue in downtown Palatine, is on fire, according to reports from bystanders.
Fire trucks are on the scene. Check back here later for more details.
