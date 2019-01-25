Probation, fine for 2nd man in 7.5-pound marijuana bust in Elgin

Carzell Martin IV can be resentenced to prison if he violates his probation.

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years of probation and jail time after pleading guilty last week to accepting a package in Elgin that contained 7.5 pounds of marijuana.

Carzell Martin IV, formerly of Elgin and now of the 100 block of Anthony Avenue in Country Club Hills, was arrested in February 2018 and charged with several felonies, including cannabis trafficking of 2,500 to 5,000 grams and possession of 2,500 to 5,000 grams of marijuana.

He and a co-defendant were arrested after U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package containing the drugs, Kane County sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant, then waited for it to be delivered and accepted at a house on the 400 block of Addison Street in Elgin before moving in.

Authorities seized 3,385 grams of marijuana, which is about 7.5 pounds in the Feb. 1, 2018 bust, officials said.

Under the plea agreement accepted by Kane County Judge Clint Hull, Martin was sentenced to probation and given credit for 21 days served at the Kane County jail. He also must pay $13,250, which includes a $10,000 drug fine, according to Kane County court records.

A co-defendant, George K. Owens, 25, of Des Plaines, pleaded guilty in August and also received 24 months of probation and a $10,000 drug fine, records show.

A message left with the Kane County Public Defender's Office, which represented Martin in the case, was not returned. If Martin violates his probation, he could be resentenced to up to 15 years in prison.