Feder: CBS 2 alums Sudberry, Baskerville team up on podcast
Updated 1/25/2019 6:15 AM
Two well-known veterans of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 -- former sports anchor Howard Sudberry and former meteorologist Steve Baskerville -- are reuniting to launch their own weekly podcast, Robert Feder writes.
Starting in late February they'll co-host "Back 2 You" for the Radio Misfits Podcast Network. "It's light, it's fun, it's about a lot of this and that," said executive producer Tony Lossano.
