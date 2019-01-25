Feder: CBS 2 alums Sudberry, Baskerville team up on podcast

Two well-known veterans of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 -- former sports anchor Howard Sudberry and former meteorologist Steve Baskerville -- are reuniting to launch their own weekly podcast, Robert Feder writes.

Starting in late February they'll co-host "Back 2 You" for the Radio Misfits Podcast Network. "It's light, it's fun, it's about a lot of this and that," said executive producer Tony Lossano.

