FAA: 'Sick leave' increase means flight delays from O'Hare, Midway to New York

The strain of a partial government shutdown is weighing on the nation's air-travel system, both the federal workers who make it go and the airlines that depend on them. Associated Press file photo

Travelers heading to New York and other East Coast destinations from O'Hare and Midway international airports should check with their airlines for delays or cancellations, Chicago Department of Aviation officials cautioned Friday.

Already flights between Chicago and New York City were experiencing delays after an increase in sick leave by unpaid air traffic controllers caught in the middle of the government shutdown. One flight from LaGuardia International Airport was posted as almost two hours late.

"We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted.

CDA spokeswoman Lauren Huffman said, "while there's no general ground stop at O'Hare, we encourage travelers heading to locations on the east coast today to call ahead with their airlines for flight status. We remain in close contact with our partners at the FAA to ensure safe and efficient operations at Chicago's airports."

This week was the second lost paycheck in a row for federal employees as the impasse between Congress and the White House causing the shutdown continues.

Many federal workers are resorting to using food banks to make ends meet. At a news conference in Chicago last week, others described being fearful of missing mortgage and rent payments, and not being able to afford gas.

Monday, veteran air traffic controller Toby Hauck who works at FAA's long-distance flight center in Aurora said "the longer this goes on -- the harder (time) folks are having paying their bills. I had a young person come in and say, 'I commute a long way ... I'm real close to saying I need another option,' which gets scary very fast."

But "we're going to keep the system safe," said Hauck, an official with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, at a news conference. "We'll slow it down so it remains safe."

In 2013, with government cutbacks and furloughs related to the sequester situation, controller staffing declined by about 10 percent. That triggered increasing the space between flights to ensure safety, which caused a domino effect on air traffic, outraged the public and resulted in congressional action.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel.

The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida, and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing delays in takeoffs.

• Daily Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.