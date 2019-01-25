Durty Nellie's in Palatine temporarily shuttered by fire

Smoke rises from a fire at Durty Nellie's bar in Palatine Friday morning. courtesy of John Watson

A fire started Friday in the kitchen at Durty Nellie's in Palatine. courtesy of Tom Morrison

A fire at Palatine's Durty Nellie's Friday caused minimal damage but has temporarily shuttered the popular suburban bar and music venue.

The fire started midmorning Friday in the kitchen, according to Palatine Fire Department officials. No one was injured.

Palatine firefighters received an alarm at about 10:17 a.m. and arrived on the scene about six minutes later, said Deputy Chief Patrick Gratzianna.

En route, firefighters learned from police officers already on the scene that smoke and flames were visible. That prompted a call for additional help from the Palatine Rural Fire Department and the Rolling Meadows Fire Department, Gratzianna said.

Firefighters evacuated six members of the restaurant's kitchen staff to the nearby train station. No one else was in the building, Gratzianna said.

"The fire was in the kitchen, in the hood, grill and duct area," Gratzianna said. "The challenge was that this was a gas-fed fire."

"We had quite a time keeping it in check," he added. "Once the gas was shut off, the fire quickly went out."

The damage was contained to the kitchen area, and the origins of the fire are still under investigation, Gratzianna said.

There are no estimates yet on the cost of the damage or how long Nellie's will be closed.

Durty Nellie's has been a mainstay on the suburban night life scene for decades. The bar originally opened in 1972 and moved to its current location at 180 N. Smith St. in 2003. Over the years, it has hosted both local and nationally recognized bands.

"There doesn't appear to be that much fire damage," Gratzianna said.