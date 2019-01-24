Volleyball coach at DuPage Training Academy faces child pornography charges

The director of an elite volleyball club faces child pornography charges after authorities said he videotaped patrons of the DuPage Training Academy in Carol Stream.

Michael Liedtke, the 34-year-old owner of Xcel Athletics, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of unauthorized videotaping.

Liedtke, of the 700 block of Parkside Circle, Streamwood, also founded the Hitmen Volleyball Club, a program with players from across the county.

A judge ordered Liedtke held in DuPage County jail on $250,000 bail. Liedtke would have to post 10 percent to be released. He also would have to refrain from entering the DuPage Training Academy until further order of the court and have no contact with children younger than 18, among other conditions.

On Monday, Carol Stream police responded to a report of unauthorized videotaping at the training academy at 115 Alexandra Way. An investigation revealed a video camera hidden in a ceiling tile in a public bathroom at the facility, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

The wiring on the video camera led to a computer found in Liedtke's office. He operates Xcel Athletics at the facility, according to the release.

An inspection of the computer revealed numerous images of patrons, including minors, as they used the washroom, the release stated. Liedtke also is accused of possessing images of child pornography on his cellphone.

"The allegations against Mr. Liedtke are, in a word, sickening," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "He allegedly violated not only the privacy of patrons at the facility, but also the trust placed in him by the parents of the athletes he trained."

Liedtke turned himself in to Carol Stream police Wednesday. He is next due in court in front of Judge Brian Telander at 9 a.m. Feb. 28.