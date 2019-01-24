 
Lake County

Top dogs aim for best in show in Lake County this weekend

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 1/24/2019 5:16 PM
hello
  • Handlers show their Afghan hounds Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The show, which continues through Sunday, is billed as one of the biggest in the Midwest, with as many as 5,600 dogs expected to compete.

      Handlers show their Afghan hounds Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The show, which continues through Sunday, is billed as one of the biggest in the Midwest, with as many as 5,600 dogs expected to compete. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Judge Barbara Alderman of Pittsburgh examines a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Judge Barbara Alderman of Pittsburgh examines a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Sue Caltrider of Clinton County, Michigan, gives Stetson, her American Eskimo, a last-minute comb Thursday while preparing to compete in the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Sue Caltrider of Clinton County, Michigan, gives Stetson, her American Eskimo, a last-minute comb Thursday while preparing to compete in the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Christine Brigham of Bristol, Wisconsin, pets Lunda, her Newfoundland, on Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Christine Brigham of Bristol, Wisconsin, pets Lunda, her Newfoundland, on Thursday during the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Judge Barbara Alderman, left, awards Alyssa Kimmeth a ribbon for best of breed Thursday for Lucia, her Nederlandse Kooikerhondje during. Lucia is one of more than 5,000 dogs taking part this week in the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Judge Barbara Alderman, left, awards Alyssa Kimmeth a ribbon for best of breed Thursday for Lucia, her Nederlandse Kooikerhondje during. Lucia is one of more than 5,000 dogs taking part this week in the Coool Cluster Dog Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of dog enthusiasts filled the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Thursday for the Coool Cluster Dog Show.

      Hundreds of dog enthusiasts filled the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake on Thursday for the Coool Cluster Dog Show. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Groomer Amanda Maravilla of Batavia tends to a collie named Emmie during the Coool Cluster Dog Show Thursday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Groomer Amanda Maravilla of Batavia tends to a collie named Emmie during the Coool Cluster Dog Show Thursday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Thousands of top dogs and their doting human companions are descending on the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake this week for the annual Coool Cluster Dog Show, one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the Midwest.

The five-day show, presented by the Chain O' Lakes Kennel Club, the Park Shore Kennel Club and the Kenosha Kennel Club, kicked off Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

The competition is divided into seven breed groups: sporting, terriers, working, hounds, non-sporting, toy and herding. Dogs are judged on how they conform to their written breed standards.

Organizers say as many as 5,600 dogs from across the country are expected.

"This is probably one of our most successful years so far," said James Donahue of the Chain O' Lake Kennel Club.

Among the judges is Barbara Alderman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who's been deciding competitions as an all-breed American Kennel Club judge since 1988.

"Its wonderful, a lot of good dogs. This is nice because there are people here from all over," she said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 