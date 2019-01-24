Top dogs aim for best in show in Lake County this weekend

Thousands of top dogs and their doting human companions are descending on the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake this week for the annual Coool Cluster Dog Show, one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the Midwest.

The five-day show, presented by the Chain O' Lakes Kennel Club, the Park Shore Kennel Club and the Kenosha Kennel Club, kicked off Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

The competition is divided into seven breed groups: sporting, terriers, working, hounds, non-sporting, toy and herding. Dogs are judged on how they conform to their written breed standards.

Organizers say as many as 5,600 dogs from across the country are expected.

"This is probably one of our most successful years so far," said James Donahue of the Chain O' Lake Kennel Club.

Among the judges is Barbara Alderman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who's been deciding competitions as an all-breed American Kennel Club judge since 1988.

"Its wonderful, a lot of good dogs. This is nice because there are people here from all over," she said.