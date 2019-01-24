State recognizes Elmhurst man's service to businesses, veterans

Ralph Pechanio, 76, of Elmhurst, has overseen the city's veterans memorial since 1993 and has served as co-chairman of the city's 100-year-old Memorial Day parade since 1997. Courtesy of Ralph Pechanio

Ralph Pechanio of Elmhurst, joined by his 14-year-old grandson, Dustin Williams of Bloomingdale, was recognized as one of the HONOR 200 Veterans during the state's bicentennial celebration culmination last December at Navy Pier. Courtesy of Ralph Pechanio

Ralph Pechanio's service to the veterans community and his service to the business community long have been intertwined.

He's advocated for businesses since 1970, when he joined the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry as an extension of his work at what then was called Elmhurst Federal Savings and Loan Association. And he's promoted veterans' causes since 1992, when he helped raise money to relocate the town's veterans memorial to Wilder Park.

So it was logical last year when the chamber nominated him for a veterans recognition that he ended up receiving with 199 others.

Pechanio, 76, was feted among the HONOR 200 Veterans during the state's bicentennial celebrations, which concluded last month.

Pechanio said the award, and the glitzy events that came with it, could be described in much the same way as the work he's done on behalf of veterans and businesses: a privilege and a reward.

As an HONOR 200 Veteran, Pechanio was treated to a breakfast at the prestigious Union League Club of Chicago as well as a seat at the state's bicentennial culmination during a gala at Navy Pier.

He took his 14-year-old grandson, Dustin Williams of Bloomingdale, to the big night at the pier in early December, giving the young man access to a reception with then-Gov. Bruce Rauner and then-Gov.-elect JB Pritzker. The Lake Park High School freshman also got to see his grandfather praised along with veterans from across the state.

"I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Ralph," said John Quigley, president and CEO of the Elmhurst Chamber, in a news release announcing Pechanio's selection as an HONOR 200 Veteran.

Quigley would know; he's worked with Pechanio as co-chairman of the Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade Committee since 1999.

"His contributions to our community in general and to our veterans in particular cannot be overstated," Quigley said.

Pechanio said he feels he won the award more for his volunteer work in Elmhurst than for his military service.

"It wasn't that we were heroes," he said.

After receiving a student deferral from the draft to study accounting at DePaul University in Chicago, then graduating and working for nearly a year in the state of Illinois' Division of Financial Institutions, Pechanio's number was called.

He was drafted into the Army in March 1965, then served during the Vietnam era in the 5th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson in Colorado. He wasn't sent overseas, and after his two years were complete, he returned home to the Western suburbs. There, he worked for the state for about three more years, then joined his longtime employer Elmhurst Federal Savings and Loan.

After 23 years with the savings and loan, Pechanio's time as the institution's comptroller ended in 1993. So he upped his involvement with the chamber and joined the push to move the veterans memorial to Wilder Park.

With his business connections, he helped raise more than $100,000 to reestablish the memorial and helped secure discounted materials and labor. Once the memorial was established, he began organizing weekly ceremonies to honor veterans from Elmhurst, especially those from the World War II era, with a flag-raising and a reading of their biographies.

"We still do maybe four or five services each summer," Pechanio said.

When asked to take over planning of the city's now 100-year-old Memorial Day Parade in 1997, Pechanio said yes with one condition: He'd do it, as long as he could get the chamber involved as well. Now retired except for a seasonal gig at Willow Crest Golf Club at Oak Brook Hills Resort, Pechanio does his parade planning out of the chamber office, using Quigley's assistance.

Serving veterans and businesses, along with raising a family with his wife of nearly 50 years, Georgette, has kept Pechanio plenty busy.

"It's been a privilege and it's been rewarding and it's been a lot of effort, I can say that for it," Pechanio said. "I've enjoyed doing it."