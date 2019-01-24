Authorities: Man shot by Naperville cop after pointing gun at officers

A 27-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot by a Naperville police officer Wednesday after pointing a gun at officers, authorities said.

Naperville Police responded to a strip mall on the 1200 block of west Ogden Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police saw a person in the parking lot holding a gun to his head, authorities said.

When officers tried to speak with the unidentified person, the man turned on the gun on officers, authorities said.

One officer fired his firearm, striking the subject, authorities said.

After he was secured, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The weapon was recovered by officers at the scene.

No Naperville Police personnel or others were injured during the shooting, authorities said.

The DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and DuPage County State's Attorney's office were immediately notified and are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 420-6173.