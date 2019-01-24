Aurora police probe fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Aurora police are seeking the public's help to solve the slaying of an 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday night on the city's near east side and died early Thursday.

Daniel Perez-Alvarez, of the 200 block of North Ohio Street, was fatally shot about 9:50 p.m. near Claim and Beach streets while riding in a car with a 19-year-old man and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, police said.

The shots were fired from a passing vehicle and there is no description of the vehicle or any of its occupants, police said, noting the shooting was not a random act.

Paramedics took Perez-Alvarez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police are asking residents with any information to call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, where an anonymous tip can be made.

This is the second shooting this week on the city's near east side.

Tuesday night, a 24-year-old man was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South State Street. Police are investigating.