 
Crime

Aurora police probe fatal shooting of 18-year-old

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 1/24/2019 1:13 PM
hello
  • Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

    Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Aurora police are seeking the public's help to solve the slaying of an 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday night on the city's near east side and died early Thursday.

Daniel Perez-Alvarez, of the 200 block of North Ohio Street, was fatally shot about 9:50 p.m. near Claim and Beach streets while riding in a car with a 19-year-old man and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, police said.

The shots were fired from a passing vehicle and there is no description of the vehicle or any of its occupants, police said, noting the shooting was not a random act.

Paramedics took Perez-Alvarez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police are asking residents with any information to call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, where an anonymous tip can be made.

This is the second shooting this week on the city's near east side.

Tuesday night, a 24-year-old man was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South State Street. Police are investigating.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 