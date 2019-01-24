8 years in prison for Aurora man who was caught in sex sting, had child porn

hello

A 23-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to planning to meet a minor for sex in 2017 and possessing child pornography on his cellphone.

Carlos J. Zaca, of the 200 block of Bevier Place, was one of four people arrested in March 2017 by Aurora police and the Department of Homeland Security in a sting promising underage girls available for sex at a local hotel.

Prosecutors said Zaca drove on March 10, 2017, to a location with the intent to have paid sex; authorities arrested him at the scene, and further investigation revealed he possessed child porn on his phone.

Zaca pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and possession of child pornography, both felonies, and prosecutors dismissed remaining charges.

The most severe offense, involuntary sexual servitude, carried a prison term ranging from six to 30 years behind bars with no chance of probation,

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the guilty plea. In addition to prison, Zaca must register for life as a sex offender.

Under state law, Zaca can have his prison term halved for good behavior and gets credit for 595 days served in the Kane County jail while his case was pending.

Zaca is the third defendant in the sting who has pleaded guilty and been sent to prison. The final defendant, Jarrett O. Ferguson, 27, of Wheaton, is free on bond and next due in court on March 14, according to court records.