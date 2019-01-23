Winter weather advisory continues until noon

A winter weather advisory continues until noon today for multiple Illinois counties due to additional snowfall expected through the morning, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Lake County is expected to receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow during that span. Cook and DuPage counties are expected to receive a wintry mix of snow and rain that could reach a total of 1-3 inches, and McHenry County could see 2 to 4 inches of new snow, officials are reporting.

Geneva has reported 1.6 inches of new snow on the ground overnight, while Elk Grove Village has recorded 1.8 inches of snow, and Algonquin hit 3 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Snow and Hail Network. Batavia picked up 1.2 inches and Elburn recorded 2 inches overnight, the website is reporting.

O'Hare International Airport picked up about a half-inch of new snow in the last 24 hours, officials are reporting.

Commuting has been a nightmare as the snow is forcing vehicles to slow down. Sigalert is also showing more than two dozen small vehicle crashes across the suburbs.

Highs today will be around 38 degrees, with lows around 23 overnight, officials said. Cold air will move into the area Thursday and into Friday. Tmperatures could hit a low of -15 overnight Thursday with highs around 12 Friday.