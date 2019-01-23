New sports bar likely to open in downtown St. Charles

A vacant building overlooking the Fox River may soon be home to an upscale sports bar in downtown St. Charles.

Flagship on the Fox is expected to open this spring at 100 S. Riverside Ave., where an extensive interior and exterior renovation is under way, police Chief James Keegan told city aldermen Tuesday. The property, which has been sitting empty for several years, previously housed Danny's Corner Pocket and the Chord on Blues venue.

Flagship aims to provide a unique night life experience with high-quality cuisine and TVs to watch sporting events, said owner Stephen Mayer, a Chicago bar operator for the last 15 years.

"The space is gorgeous," said Mayer, who originally is from the Fox Valley area and intends to move back. "I think there's really a need out here for what we do."

The sports bar would take up about 6,400 square feet in the northern portion of the Riverside Avenue building. Property owners are working to pin down a tenant for the remaining space, Keegan said.

Overhead glass doors are expected to be installed to give Flagship an "urban feel," he said. The establishment also will have an outdoor patio facing the river that can be used year-round.

In a preliminary vote as a committee Tuesday, aldermen unanimously approved granting Flagship a liquor license, as well as a special permit allowing the bar to remain open until 2 a.m. The vote will have to be ratified by the city council in two weeks. Members of the city's liquor control commission also supported the concept, saying they were eager to have new life in the building.

"(Mayer) is very experienced at running a business such as this," Keegan said. "I think it'd be a nice complement and addition to our downtown."

Flagship on the Fox would be similar to the Flagship Tavern in Chicago, of which Mayer is a partial owner, he said. The menu for the St. Charles establishment includes burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups and a variety of appetizers.

According to the business plan, Flagship could offer corporate events, live music, private parties, happy hour, trivia nights and food delivery. The sports bar is expected to operate from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.