Marine recruiter charged with sexual assault of teen

A Lake County judge set bail Wednesday at $50,000 for a 27-year-old U.S. Marine Corps recruiter accused of having a sexual relationship with a Lake Villa Township juvenile, authorities said.

Alexander N. Louis, of the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue in North Chicago, was arrested Tuesday on a criminal sexual assault charge stemming from allegations reported to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Jan. 18.

According to the sheriff's office, the teenage girl became acquainted with Louis as she was working to enlist in the Marines. Louis, who authorities say has worked as a recruiter in Waukegan since 2016, did not serve as the teen's recruiter.

Authorities allege that on several occasions Louis drove to the girl's residence when her parents were not home and engaged in a sex act with her on at least one occasion.

The Marine Corps is fully cooperating with the investigation, authorities said. Sheriff's detectives also are in communication with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Authorities said they are investigating if Louis has been to high schools in Lake County and whether there are other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division at (847) 377-4250.

Louis, who was in custody at the Lake County jail Wednesday, is scheduled to return to court Friday. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.