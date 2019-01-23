Huntley might soon have new brewpub restaurant on tap

Villa Park-based More Brewing Company has plans to operate a brewery and brewpub restaurant at 13980 Automall Drive in Huntley. Plans include converting 14,000 square feet of the former Chevrolet dealership into a brewpub restaurant. The remaining 11,000 square feet would be used for production. Courtesy of Harris Architects

Huntley residents soon might have a new microbrewery and restaurant on tap in town.

The village board Thursday is expected to review and approve plans for Villa Park-based More Brewing Company's new brewery and brewpub restaurant at 13980 Automall Drive. The roughly three-acre site -- formerly a Chevrolet dealership -- is owned by Rush Trucking Centers of Illinois.

More Brewing proposes leasing and renovating the existing 25,302-square-foot building, dedicating 11,302 square feet for production operations and 14,000 square feet for a taproom/brewpub restaurant.

The taproom would be located in the former dealership's showroom and include a full kitchen, special events area for private dining and outdoor patio. The production side would be in the former service department area and include a brewhouse, fermentation and conditioning vessels, packaging line and a barrel room where beer will be aged in whiskey barrels, documents show.

Project costs include an estimated $1.6 million for building and site improvements and $1.5 million for equipment. The project is expected to create roughly 75 new jobs.

The plan calls for 135 parking spaces total between the production and taproom/restaurant. Additional special event/overflow parking would be provided within roughly three acres of open space south of the building to accommodate roughly 270 vehicles, documents show.

More Brewing produces roughly 5,000 beer barrels at its Villa Park brewery and brewpub restaurant and plans to open a brewpub in Bartlett.

The Huntley site would be the company's second production facility where it seeks to sell wine and spirits pending approval by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

Huntley's comprehensive plan and I-90/Route 47 Gateway Plan identifies the Automall area as a prime location for mixed commercial development, including restaurants that could serve as a regional draw. That's why More's proposal was received favorably during conceptual review in December and was greenlighted by the village plan commission last week.

The village board must approve a zoning text amendment and special use permit for a microbrewery/winery on property currently zoned for regional retail. A business development agreement also provides for a waiver of building permit fees, $75,000 reimbursement for building facade and site improvements, and a 50 percent sales tax rebate from the village's share of revenues for no more than five years up to a maximum of $50,000.

The village board meets at 7 p.m. in the village hall board room, 10987 Main St.