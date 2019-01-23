Harvard man dies in snowmobile crash
Updated 1/23/2019 11:03 AM
A 32-year-old Harvard man died early Wednesday when the snowmobile he was driving struck a tree, officials said.
Brandon J. Shields was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. at the scene of the crash on the 4400 block of Pagles Road in Harvard, according to McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski.
Harvard fire crews and the McHenry County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call at 1:05 a.m.
Shields was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Majewski said. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.
State conservation police are investigating.
