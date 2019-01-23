Feder: L.A. programmer Jimmy Steal joins 101.9 The Mix
Updated 1/23/2019 1:31 PM
Eric Ferguson and his co-workers at 101.9 The Mix have a new boss, reports Robert Feder.
Jimmy Steal, who's been a prominent Los Angeles radio programmer for two decades, has been named vice president of brand and content at WTMX 101.9-FM, the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station. His appointment was announced Wednesday.
Read the full story from Feder here.
